Robert Durst Calls ‘The Jinx’ Appearance a ‘Very, Very, Very, Big Mistake’

Robert Durst, during testimony in his murder trial on Tuesday, called his decision to appear on the 2015 HBO series “The Jinx” a “very, very, very, big mistake.”

In the sixth episode of the series, Durst was famously recorded saying, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst said on Tuesday that he said that in reaction to the evidence that he had written the note to police that alerted them to Susan Berman’s body. He tried to explain what he meant when he said that, saying, “What I did not say out loud, or perhaps I said very softly, is they’ll all think I killed them all of course.”

The real estate heir said that he subscribed to HBO specifically to watch the series when it aired. After the fifth episode aired, Durst said that he fled to New Orleans and brought a gun with him.

“I was going to shoot myself,” he said.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. His trial first began on March 4 but was soon postponed to April 6 due to the pandemic. By late March, a spokesperson for the Superior Court of California said that the proceedings would be delayed once again to May 26. The date had been postponed for a third time to June 23, and then again to July.

He was arrested in March 2015 by FBI agents in New Orleans, one day before the finale of HBO’s “The Jinx,” which chronicled Durst’s life and the death of three people close to him — Berman, his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, and a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Robert Durst was previously acquitted of murder in Texas after he said he killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense in September 2001.