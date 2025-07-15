Robin Kaye, Longtime ‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor, Killed in Double Homicide at LA Home

Robin Kaye, longtime “American Idol” music supervisor, and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Monday in an apparent double homicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The award-winning executive and Deluca, a songwriter and musician, were found shot in the head midafternoon Monday, TMZ reports, after several days of not being seen or heard from by family, neighbors said.

LAPD officers entered the premises Monday on a reported welfare check at 2:33 p.m. local time. Upon entering the home, one male and one female, still unidentified, were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds. L.A. Fire Department paramedics then arrived to the scene and pronounced the couple dead. Both Kaye and Deluca were 70 years old.

Kaye worked on “American Idol” over nearly 300 episodes and 21 years, wrapping her tenure with the series in 2023. She had been recognized with 10 nominations at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, picking up three consecutive wins 2012-2014 for “American Idol” in the Best Music Supervision for Reality Television category. She served as vice president of the organization.

Other music supervisor credits included “Lip Sync Battle,” “After the Sunset,” “The Singing Bee” and “Q’Viva!: The Chosen.” Her most recent work was for the Miss Universe 2023 television special.

Representatives for “American Idol” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

At the time of publishing, no potential suspect has been identified. Security footage is being reviewed, and there were no signs of burglary in the home. A homicide investigation in ongoing.

Neighbors told reporting media that the police were called on Thursday after an unidentified individual was seen scaling the fence of their home, located in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue. But responding police did not find any evidence at the time of forced entry and did not find an intruder upon combing the property.