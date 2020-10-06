HGTV’s “Rock the Block” has selected its Season 2 talent, and the below four teams of two are ready to rock ‘n roll.

Next year, we’ll see Mike Holmes paired with Alison Victoria, as married couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will make a natural team. Tiffany Brooks is set to design her heart outside beside David Bromstad, and “100 Day Dream Home” husband-and-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will put their speed-building to the test.

Ty Pennington, who recently got his first-ever HGTV series (we fact-checked that claim, it’s true), will host all of the madness. So yeah, Season 2 will not be lacking in talent or energy.

The “Rock the Block” Season 2 teams will remodel alike, completed new construction homes — each with a $225,000 renovation budget. And just like Season 1 winner Jasmine Roth, the “Rock the Block” Season 2 victors will get their names memorialized on a neighborhood street sign.

“Rock the Block” Season 2 is set to premiere in early 2021.

“Nothing says high stakes like double the stardom, double the personalities, and double the fun!” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Expect to see impressive displays of strategy, creativity and incredible designs from these top stars in ‘Rock the Block’ — definitely bring the popcorn.”