HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 2: And the Winners Are…

The appraisals are in, and the team of Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have won HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Season 2!

Yes, you read that right. The Kleinschmidts, who did not win a single individual challenge, took the whole damn thing. Their craftsman-style fun and functional home, appraised for $625,000.

Perhaps it was the basement bowling alley. (You also read that right.)

OK, it definitely wasn’t the mini lanes — at least not from an appraisal standpoint. The Kleinschmidts definitely had the best backyard space, and their double dishwashers, dream laundry room and converted third-car garage might have sealed the deal.

Here’s the logline for the episode you just missed (a safe assumption if you’re here to find out the winner): “After six weeks, a winner gets crowned, a street sign gets named and bragging rights get claimed on the finale of ‘Rock the Block!’ Experts appraise the houses and the teams finally tour each other’s beautiful work. Four teams competed, but only one wins.”

This season, Mike Holmes was paired with Alison Victoria and married couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent made for a natural team. Tiffany Brooks and David Bromstad, both winners of HGTV’s “Design Star,” (wildly) designed a house together and “100 Day Dream Home” husband-and-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt put their speed-building to the test.

TheWrap exclusively reported those teams back in October 2020.

At the time, HGTV president Jane Latman told us: “Nothing says high stakes like double the stardom, double the personalities, and double the fun! Expect to see impressive displays of strategy, creativity and incredible designs from these top stars in ‘Rock the Block’ — definitely bring the popcorn.”

“Rock the Block” Season 2 premiered March 8, 2021 on HGTV. We kept the kernels nearby each Monday at 9 p.m.

Frontrunners Holmes and Victoria won big early on, claiming the kitchen/dining room and main bedroom/bathroom challenges. Nate and Jeremiah came back strong with victories in the basement and outside. Bromstad and Brooks won the living-area week, while Brian and Mika were shut out in the individual challenges.

Ty Pennington hosted the madness.

The “Rock the Block” Season 2 teams remodeled alike, mostly completed new construction homes — each with a $225,000 renovation budget. Just like Season 1 winner Jasmine Roth, the “Rock the Block” Season 2 victors got their names memorialized out front on a street sign. Welcome to Kleinschmidt Way.