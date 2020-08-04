The coronavirus pandemic has put the Rockettes on ice.

MSG Entertainment, which owns New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, announced Tuesday that the 2020 production of the venue’s annual Christmas Spectacular has been canceled due to uncertainty regarding the virus.

It’s the first time in the group’s 87-year history that it’s had to cancel the annual event. MSG will refund tickets already bought and is already promoting the 2021 version of the event.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement. “We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”

The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular is not the only major holiday season event to get sidelined by the pandemic. The Rose Parade has been canceled for New Year’s Day 2021, the first time in 75 years that the parade has been scrapped, though the Rose Bowl football game is still a possibility.