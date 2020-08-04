Rockettes Sidelined as Radio City Christmas Spectacular Canceled for First Time in 87 Years

Holiday season staples like the Rose Parade have also been scrapped due to the pandemic

| August 4, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Rockettes

The coronavirus pandemic has put the Rockettes on ice.

MSG Entertainment, which owns New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, announced Tuesday that the 2020 production of the venue’s annual Christmas Spectacular has been canceled due to uncertainty regarding the virus.

It’s the first time in the group’s 87-year history that it’s had to cancel the annual event. MSG will refund tickets already bought and is already promoting the 2021 version of the event.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement. “We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”

The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular is not the only major holiday season event to get sidelined by the pandemic. The Rose Parade has been canceled for New Year’s Day 2021, the first time in 75 years that the parade has been scrapped, though the Rose Bowl football game is still a possibility.

Notable Athletes Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Seasons Over COVID-19 Concerns (Photos)

  • Buster Posey Getty Images
  • David Price Getty Images
  • Ian Desmond Getty Images
  • Ryan Zimmerman Getty Images
  • Nick Markakis Getty Images
  • Mike Leake Getty Images
  • Felix Hernandez Getty Images
  • Joe Ross Getty Images
  • Jordan Hicks St. Louis Cardinals Getty Images
  • Michael Kopech Getty Images
  • Yoenis Cespedes Getty Images
  • Lorenzo Cain Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ja'Wuan James Getty Images
  • Getty Images
1 of 37

U.S. pro sports are back in action, but many are deciding to sit out

Major U.S. professional sports like the NBA and MLB have returned (the NFL is getting started on it 2020 season), but not everyone will play over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS