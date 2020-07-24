Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Gets Sympathetic Documentary Narrated by Jon Voight (Video)

A sympathetic documentary about the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, titled “Man in the Arena” and narrated by Jon Voight, was released on Friday across digital platforms, Rush Limbaugh announced on his show Friday. Watch the trailer embed above.

Ailes’ tenure at the network he founded ended in July 2016 in disgrace following a lawsuit filed by former “Real Story” host Gretchen Carlson, who accused himi of sexual harassment. More women followed Carlson with similar accusations. He died in May 2017 at the age of 77.

“Man in the Arena’ was produced, written and directed by attorney and first time director Michael Barnes and features interviews with former Vice President Dan Quayle, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, Limbaugh, Bill O’Reilly, and President Donald Trump. Additionally, the documentary features interviews with Elizabeth Ailes, Ailes’s widow along with his son, and brother.

“The release of “Man in the Arena’ is timely as our society debates the meaning of free speech and whether the search for truth is advanced by listening to other points of view,” said Barnes in a statement to TheWrap. “My own perspective and bias is that truth emerges when multiple points of view are aired, and my aim with the film is to present Roger Ailes accurately and in context, to give viewers a deeper understanding of the high price that champions of free speech can pay, and to fascinate them with the incredible and unlikely story of a poor kid named Roger Ailes and the obstacles he continually overcame to succeed in many fields.”

“Man in the Arena” is currently available on digital platforms.