Roger Beatty, Emmy-Winning Writer of ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ Dies at 87

Tim Conway called Beatty one of his favorite writers and directors

| April 18, 2020 @ 3:19 PM Last Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 3:25 PM
Roger Beatty obit

Roger Beatty, the five-time Emmy-winning writer of “The Carol Burnett Show,” died April 6 in his Palm Desert, California, home after losing his battle with prostate cancer. He was 87.

The Southern California native and former Coast Guard began his television career at CBS in 1956 on “The Bing Crosby Show,” which led to work on the network’s other variety shows, including “The Red Skelton Show” and “The Danny Kaye Show,” and eventually landing as an associate producer on “The Carol Burnett Show” in 1968.

There he wrote comedy sketches for Burnett and her team which included Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, through the show’s last season in 1978. During his stay, he won five Emmy Awards for his comedic writing.

Also Read: Ranjit Chowdhry, 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' Actor, Dies at 64

When “The Carol Burnett Show” ended, Burnett’s costars brought Beatty along with them to their next projects, as he directed several episodes of “Mama’s Family” with Lawrence and Conway’s “Dorf” videos, and also several TV specials.

He also co-wrote the movie “The Billion Dollar Hobo” with Conway in 1977, and the last project he worked on was directing Conway and Korman in “Together Again,” a live performance of over 500 shows across the United  States. In 1976, Beatty was recognized by the Director’s Guild with an Achievement Award for his work on “Beverly Sills and Carol Burnett at the Met.”

Roger Beatty is survived by his older brother Darryl, soulmate Georgette, his three daughters, daughter-in-law, his granddaughter, grandson-in-law and two great-granddaughters.

Due to COVID-19 stay at home orders, a Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at a later time.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
1 of 49

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE