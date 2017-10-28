Roger Stone’s Twitter Suspended After Friday Night Meltdown

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone, had his Twitter account suspended Saturday, following a tirade the night before when news broke that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller will be filing the first charges of his five-month-long investigation into Russian collusion by the Trump campaign.

“I have been informed that I have been suspended for 3 hours and 12 minutes,” Stone said in a statement. “While I am uncertain why, sometimes the stark truth offends some people. No surprising — it took me 2 years to get verified.”

A Twitter spokesperson tells TheWrap that although they cannot comment on individual accounts, their police on “abusive behavior” includes “behavior that harasses.”

When looking for Stone’s Twitter profile, users are directed to the “Account Suspended” page as of Saturday afternoon.

Roger Stone's Twitter account has apparently been suspended. pic.twitter.com/wGAg1syz7n — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 28, 2017

Stone launched a NSFW attack on the CNN figures reporting the news of Mueller’s approved first charges, singling out anchor Don Lemon as “a buffoon,” an “ignorant lying c–sucker,” and “dumb piece of s–.”

He also called for Lemon — who this week reported death threats made against him to the New York Police Department — to “be confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished.”

Stone, a long-time Trump supporter and former member of Richard Nixon’s administration, demanded that Jake Tapper also be “very severely punished” and referred to Republican consultant and frequent CNN contributor Ana Navarro as a “dumbf–.”

He also suggested that there would be a “swift” “house cleaning” at the network once AT&T completes its planned merger with CNN parent company Time Warner.