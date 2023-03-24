Brian Tannenbaum has been officially named the new Head of Roku Originals amid several other executive moves, the company told TheWrap on Friday.

Tannenbaum steps into the role left vacant after Colin Davis’ move to Sony Pictures Television as EVP of Comedy Development. Tannenbaum was previously head of Alternative Originals and will now oversee all original programming for the service. He will report directly to David Eilenberg, who was recently named VP and head of content at Roku Media.



Lydia Antonini, who was previously Head of Creative Affairs, has taken on an expanded role as head of Scripted Originals and Olivia LaRoche has been promoted to head of Alternative Originals. Both will now report to Tannenbaum.

Roku’s Content Acquisition team will also report directly to Eilenberg, as will Jennifer Vaux, who has been named VP of Content Acquisition and Programming.

Vicki Liao, who is now director of Content Acquisition, will report to Vaux.