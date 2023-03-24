We've Got Hollywood Covered
Brian Tannembaum Named Head of Roku Originals, Company Promotes 4 Execs to New Roles

Lydia Antonini, Olivia LaRoche, Jennifer Vaux and Vicki Liao have all been upped at the company

| March 24, 2023 @ 12:28 PM
Roku Originals

Brian Tannenbaum, Lydia Antonini, Olivia De Roche (Photos courtesy of Roku)

Brian Tannenbaum has been officially named the new Head of Roku Originals amid several other executive moves, the company told TheWrap on Friday.

Tannenbaum steps into the role left vacant after Colin Davis’ move to Sony Pictures Television as EVP of Comedy Development. Tannenbaum was previously head of Alternative Originals and will now oversee all original programming for the service. He will report directly to David Eilenberg, who was recently named VP and head of content at Roku Media.

Lydia Antonini, who was previously Head of Creative Affairs, has taken on an expanded role as head of Scripted Originals and Olivia LaRoche has been promoted to head of Alternative Originals. Both will now report to Tannenbaum.

Roku execs Jenn Vaux, Vicki Liao
Jenn Vaux, Vicki Liao (Roku)

Roku’s Content Acquisition team will also report directly to Eilenberg, as will Jennifer Vaux, who has been named VP of Content Acquisition and Programming.

Vicki Liao, who is now director of Content Acquisition, will report to Vaux.

