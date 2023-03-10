Roku Had $487 Million in Failed Silicon Valley Bank

In financial documents filed Friday, Roku disclosed that it had approximately $487 million held by Silicon Valley Bank, the Northern California financial powerhouse that failed this week, sending shockwaves throughout the region’s economy.

That number, Roku says, represents approximately 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, and the company will be able meet its pending financial obligations for at least “the next 12 months and beyond.”

Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank was closed on Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, a spectacular and rapid end to what had for decades been one of the pillars of financing in the white hot tech industry economy.

It’s a complex and still developing story but what is known is that on Wednesday, the bank told investors it needed to raise just over $2 billion to offset $1.8 billion in losses it incurred from investments in mortgage-backed securities, which were devalued thanks to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates.

Despite the somewhat routine nature of the announcement, the next day, in what one investor described as “a hysteria-induced bank run,” dozens of SVB’s venture capital clients — urged on by billionaire Peter Thiel — started pulling their assets from the bank.

These customers ultimately withdrew a staggering $42 billion by the end of the day, according to California regulatory filings, and as a result was left with a negative cash balance of $958 million. Regulators shut the bank down and seized its assets on Friday morning. In all, the bank’s journey from Silicon Valley institution to insolvency took less than 48 hours.

The bank and its assets are now held by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; FDIC insures all bank deposits in the United States up to $250,000, and the agency said Friday that all insured customers should expect to regain access to their money by Monday, March 13.

But there’s a bigger problem for bank customers left holding the bag — and one that could have potentially disastrous effects on the lager economy. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that only 2.7% of the bank’s deposits were at or below that $250,000 threshold.

More to come…