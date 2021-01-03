Roku in Talks to Acquire Quibi Content Library (Report)

Quibi content could be getting a second life on Roku. The streaming device maker is closing in on a deal for the content library from the defunct streaming service, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is not done and could still fall apart. Roku would acquire Quibi’s shows to offer them exclusively to its customers. Quibi shut down after only 7 months.

Roku declined to comment, while a representative for Quibi did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…