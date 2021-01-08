Roku

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Inside Roku’s Quibi Deal – and the Streaming Platform’s Surprise Content Play

by | January 8, 2021 @ 1:37 PM

“We’re stepping into Quibi’s shoes,” Roku’s programming VP Rob Holmes tells TheWrap

Roku has positioned itself as one of the major gatekeepers in the streaming era, but its surprise deal on Friday to acquire 75-plus shows from the short-lived streaming service Quibi proves the tech company isn’t satisfied with only being a device maker. It aims to compete with larger tech giants like Amazon and Apple.

Roku’s deal for Quibi’s content allows the company to significantly beef up The Roku Channel, its free, ad-supported streaming service. It’s by far the largest exclusive licensing deal for the 3-year-old digital network and one that Roku VP of programming Rob Holmes said fits with a plan to capitalize on the growing but underserved ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) market.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

