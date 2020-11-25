Amazon Web Services — Amazon’s popular cloud-computing business — was hit by a multi-hour outage on Wednesday, impacting several websites and apps, including Roku and The Washington Post.

The service’s Twitter account said it was “experiencing increased error rates” in its eastern U.S. region and that it was “actively working to resolve the issue.”

We're currently experiencing increased error rates for Kinesis Data Streams within our US-EAST-1 Region, affecting other services within the region. Please watch our Service Health Dashboard for details: https://t.co/QLlsejEe3z. We are actively working to resolve the issue. — AWS Support (@AWSSupport) November 25, 2020

A rep for Amazon pointed to the company’s earlier statement when reached for comment on how long the company expects the issue to last.

Some Roku devices were hit by the outage, making it difficult for viewers to get some pre-Thanksgiving streaming in. At 1:40 p.m. PT, the company’s website said it was “continuing to do everything we can to restore services as soon as possible.”

Several other notable companies were also hit by the AWS outage, including Acorns, Anchor, Glassdoor, Flickr, Pocket and Twilio. Along with The Washington Post, major papers like The Philadelphia Enquirer and Tampa Bay Times were impacted.

We have reports of https://t.co/stasaKIg8l issues for a few users. Twilio is currently experiencing service disruptions for multiple products due to network latencies: https://t.co/neLIltu8jQ. Please contact Twilio Support if you are having trouble accessing status page. — twilio (@twilio) November 25, 2020

Netflix and Slack are among Amazon Web Service’s other major clients, though neither company seemed to be experiencing any issues due to the outage. CNBC reported this is the first major issue for AWS since 2017.

AWS’ issues, however, didn’t seem to rattle Amazon investors on Wednesday, with the tech giant’s stock price increasing 2.15% to $3,185 per share.