Quibi is back — well, sort of — with Roku set to release 30 of the original shows it purchased from Jeffrey Katzenberg’s now-defunct streaming service on May 20, the company said on Thursday.

Those former Quibi shows have now been rebranded as Roku Originals, after Roku acquired the rights to about 75 Quibi shows earlier this year. Among the 30 shows hitting Roku on May 20 include “Reno 911!,” Chrissy Teigen’s courtroom show “Chrissy’s Court,” and Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart”; “FreeRayshawn,” the police drama executive produced by Antoine Fuqua that netted stars Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones Emmys earlier this year, will also hit Roku at the same time.

The new shows will be free to watch on The Roku Channel, which now includes about 40,000 shows and movies. It’s unclear when the other shows acquired by Roku will debut on The Roku Channel.

Roku, in a blog post announcing the move, also said it was “partnering with Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, to bring LOL! Network, a linear channel featuring a curated collection of the boldest voices in comedy, to The Roku Channel on May 20.”

Here’s a 1:48-video that gives you a little preview of Roku Originals:

Roku, which now has 53.6 million active accounts, is betting the shows will find a bigger audience than on Quibi, which folded last fall, only 7 months after the short-form streaming service launched.