Juan “Raymond” Harper, social media influencer and reality star best known for his stage name “Rolling Ray,” has died at age 28.

The news of his death was announced by streaming platform Zeus Network. Harper died on Wednesday, but so far there is no confirmed cause of death.

“Gone way too soon,” Zeus posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “#RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray. Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! ♾️ From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!”

Harper, who suffered from Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) was born on Sept. 5, 1996 in Washington, D.C. His stardom blossomed after he appeared on MTV’s “Catfish: Trolls” in 2018. He continue on with reality TV, starring in several series, including “Divorce Court” with Judge Lynn Toler before moving over to Zeus. There, he starred in the dating series “Bobby I Love You, Purr.”

Aside from his time on television, he is most famous for coining the term “purr,” which is his reimagining of the slang word “period.”

His cousin Coolest Kisha took to Facebook to mourn his death, saying

“I f—king hate it here why cuz. Why u leave me like this. My favorite. How can I heal from this pain. Ray ray I love you,” she wrote.

Celebrities have also chimed in to mourn Harper’s death.

“Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo … but he changed soo much and became so positive,” Cardi B wrote on X. “I know that soul made it to heaven … You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

Zeus and former “Love and Hip Hop” star Joseline Hernandez also shared her condolences.

“This one hurts my heart! Long live Rolling Ray,” Hernandez wrote.