Social media users pushed back on Rolling Stone UK bequeathing Harry Styles with the title of “King of Pop” in a new cover story of the world-renowned pop star. Among them was Taj Jackson, a singer and nephew to the late Michael Jackson, who wrote that the magazine didn’t “earn” the moniker, which is trademarked to the Jackson estate.

“There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

Buzz about the cover made the rounds on Twitter, including breakout articles that saw Styles discussing his upcoming roles in “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman,” as well as his much-discussed relationship with director Olivia Wilde. The conversations happened in tandem with dislike over Rolling Stone’s chosen nickname.

“This title belongs to the black man who worked his ass off since the age of 5, who was a veteran by the age of 15, broke racial barriers and revolutionized the music industry,” one user wrote. “Michael Jackson is THEE King of Pop of EVERY generation.”

Other users pointed out that the magazine has previously given the title to the likes of Justin Timberlake, in a 2003 cover story that called him “the New King of Pop.” The trend has also occurred outside of the publication, with articles linked that bequeath the title to Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and others.

See further commentary below:

The true King of Pop (rock and soul).. Mr. Michael Jackson! pic.twitter.com/E4O3oYQkHp — vi | fan acc. (@enscino) August 22, 2022

and the craziest thing is, if you were to tell harry he’s the new king of pop he would 100% deny it. he didn’t ask for this shit — Pop Crave (@remdaydreaming) August 22, 2022

Michael Jackson is the King of Pop 👑



He broke racial barriers, revolutionized and set the standard for music industry through his groundbreaking creativity and pioneering. A true Legend! #KingofPopMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/XksD0rzRay — MJJ LEGION HD (@MJJGallery) August 22, 2022

Michael Jackson is the ONLY King of Pop. It's a universal fact and everyone needs to accept that. — 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | fan account (@iamveronica777) August 22, 2022

no white man is taking michael jackson's king of pop title ever 🙅🏾‍♀️ — ‎ًJEANNIE DAY !!! 🌟 (@celiasblunt) August 22, 2022

PEOPLE take the "king of pop" title so lightly nowadays that they just throw it to about anybody. i don't even think people fully grasp the meaning of the title. Michael Jackson is the King of Pop! putting that title to anyone makes it nugatory; meaningless. — jenny ★ (@ThrillerGlitter) August 22, 2022