Rolling Stones to Release First Studio Album in 18 Years

Start them up, and they’ll never stop.

The Rolling Stones are releasing their first album in 18 years, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The venerable band posted a link on X early Tuesday to a YouTube clip featuring Jimmy Fallon teasing the release by answering a call on the “Stones Phone,” with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

That’s when Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the band – will be interviewed by Fallon in Hackney in London. The face-to-face will be streamed online at 6:30 a.m. PT, the YouTube clip says.

The album will be the band’s first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021. It’s their 31st studio album since they formed in London in 1962.

Stones fans have been anticipating such an announcement since last month, when a cryptic advertisement appeared in a British newspaper, with references to some of the band’s biggest tracks and the name of the new album, Reuters reported.

The Stones also promoted the new disc by lighting up landmarks around the world with projections of its signature “tongue and lips” logo last week.

The band, which has been performing together for 61 years, shared clips of a new song, “Angry,” on social media over the weekend. The few seconds of song present a classic Stones riff.

An early post of the preview got so much traffic, fans repeatedly got failure messages, prompting many to suggest, “You can’t always get what you want,” while the band’s social media responded repeatedly, “Dont get angry with me.”

One thing fans will be listening for is a new tour announcement.

The Stones current have no shows scheduled, according to the band’s official website, after celebrating its 60th anniversary last year with a swing through Europe, which featured a poignant tribute to Watts to start each show.

Jagger turned 80 in July. Richards will hit that milestone in December. Wood is 76.