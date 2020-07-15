Roma Khanna Steps Down as CEO of Diddy’s Revolt TV

Colin McIntosh and Detavio Samuels will take on day-to-day oversight

| July 15, 2020 @ 12:19 PM Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 12:40 PM
Roma Khanna

Revolt TV

Roma Khanna is stepping down as CEO of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV. She’ll become an advisor to the company.

Colin McIntosh, an executive vice president and the head of finance and operations, and Detavio Samuels, the chief operating officer and head of content, will take over the day-to-day leadership as co-heads of Revolt. They’ll report to Tarik Brooks, the chief operating officer of Combs Enterprises.

Khanna was named CEO of Revolt in September 2017. She previously held executive roles at MGM and NBCUniversal.

Revolt itself first launched in 2013 on Comcast. It has since been picked up by several other major distributors.

“Revolt’s time is now and I am very proud to pass the reins to our next generation of amazing leaders as they rise and guide the future,” Khanna said in a statement. “I am grateful to our Chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for his unwavering support and guidance along the way. Revolt is forever in my heart and I look forward to continuing to support the team, our audience and Sean Combs as an ally and advisor.”

“I am grateful for Roma’s relentless work over the last three years getting Revolt ready for the revolution,” Diddy said. “She has been an ally to the culture and the company. Roma will always be a part of the Combs family and I am happy to have her as an advisor to Revolt going forward.”

Deadline first reported the news that Khanna was stepping down.

