Court documents filed with Santa Monica Superior Court Judge H. Jay Ford III on Oct. 20 indicate director Roman Polanski has waged a legal attempt to clear his name of additional allegations of sexual assault.

Polanski’s legal team uses a number of defenses in its newest filing, including that the woman’s claim is not valid because she accused him of sexual battery—which didn’t become a crime until 1990. He also argued that the plaintiff’s request for damages was based on guesswork and conjecture.

The 90-year-old director is accused of luring the girl, identified as Jane Doe in her June 16 lawsuit against him, to his home. He then allegedly gave her tequila and assaulted her. This case is separate from decades-long allegations that the director had unlawful sexual intercourse with a then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer.

Other allegations against Polanski have cropped up over the years. Actress Renate Langer has claimed he raped her in 1972 when she was 15, and artist Marianne Barnard has accused Polanski of sexually assaulting her when she was 10 years old.

In her lawsuit, Jane Doe claimed Polanski invited her to dinner at Le Restaurant in Los Angeles. Before the meal, the pair had drinks at his home, despite the fact that she was underage. They kept drinking at the restaurant’s bar while waiting for their table, according to the filing.

Doe soon began to feel dizzy from the alcohol and asked to go outside and get air; Polanski drove her back to his home. Once there, Doe said she passed out in Polanski’s room. The director was in bed with her when she woke up and he asked to have sex with her.

Despite her plea of “Please don’t do this,” the lawsuit states Polanski sexually assaulted her against her will.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.