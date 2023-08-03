Ron DeSantis Mocked for Vow to ‘Start Slitting Throats’ if Elected President: ‘This Isn’t a Clint Eastwood Movie’

The Florida governor received backlash for his remarks at a New Hampshire campaign event  

Ron DeSantis
Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked controversy once again, drawing condemnation for his comments made at a campaign event in New Hampshire in which he promised to “start slitting throats on Day 1” if he wins the 2024 presidential election. 

The DeSantis campaign event was held in Rye, New Hampshire, and consisted of a barbecue hosted by former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown. 

“We’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said. 

Meanwhile, the DeSantis’ presidential campaign is undergoing a reboot, to combat poor polling numbers. The presidential hopeful has not yet seen success in his attempt to catch up to the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump. 

Just last week an aide was fired from the campaign for producing a video in support of DeSantis’ candidacy which included the Sonnenrad, a Nazi symbol. 

Read below for reactions to DeSantis’ remarks: 

Scott Feinberg Hollywood Reporter Awards
Read Next
PMC Walks Back THR Awards Columnist's 'Inartfully Worded' Request to See Movies Before Everyone Else

vikings giants espn bet
Read Next
ESPN Partners With Penn Entertainment to Launch Sportsbook

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.