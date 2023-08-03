Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked controversy once again, drawing condemnation for his comments made at a campaign event in New Hampshire in which he promised to “start slitting throats on Day 1” if he wins the 2024 presidential election.
The DeSantis campaign event was held in Rye, New Hampshire, and consisted of a barbecue hosted by former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown.
“We’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said.
Meanwhile, the DeSantis’ presidential campaign is undergoing a reboot, to combat poor polling numbers. The presidential hopeful has not yet seen success in his attempt to catch up to the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.
Just last week an aide was fired from the campaign for producing a video in support of DeSantis’ candidacy which included the Sonnenrad, a Nazi symbol.
Read below for reactions to DeSantis’ remarks: