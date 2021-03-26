Ronald Moore, Sarah J Maas Developing ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ TV Series at Hulu

Ronald D. Moore and Sarah J. Maas are developing her “A Court of Thorns and Roses” fantasy novels into a TV series at Hulu.

Maas and “Outlander” and “For All Mankind” executive producer Moore are co-writing the pilot under a script deal with a penalty for the streaming service, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. 20th Television, where Moore has an overall deal, is producing the live-action project.

The first installment of Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, which begins with a book of the same name, was released in May 2015. The story follows the journey of mortal Feyre Archeron after she is brought into the faerie lands of Prythian for murdering a faerie.

The series consists of five books, with the other titles being “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight” and A Court of “Silver Flames.”

“So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu!” Maas wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

Moore announced last month that he’d moved his overall deal from longtime home Sony Pictures Television to Disney’s 20th Television. Under the pact, Moore will create and develop new projects for 20th Television and Disney’s multiple platforms through his Tall Ship Productions banner, with the first being the previously announced “Swiss Family Robinson” TV series at Disney+, which he is partnering on with “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu.