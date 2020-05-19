Ronan Farrow, Jimmy Fallon and Greta Thunberg are just a few of the celebrities taking home Webby Awards on Tuesday, with comedian Patton Oswalt hosting the annual “internet Oscars” awards ceremony later in the day.

Farrow won the award for Best Host (Podcast) for his work on “The Catch and Kill Podcast,” based on his best-selling book on the takedown of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Thunberg, meanwhile, took home the Webby for Video Events and Livestreams for The Intercept’s story on her battle against climate change. The 17-year-old activist also won for her narration of the short film “Nature Now,” netting a Webby for Public Service and Activism.

Hollywood was also well represented this year. Tom Hanks was honored for reading nice tweets, a promotion he did with Twitter tied to the release of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the bit earned the award for top arts and entertainment segment on social media.

John Krasinski won a Special Achievement award for “Some Good News,” his weekly web series that highlights uplifting and positive news from around the world. Coincidentally on Monday, “The Office” star said “Some Good News” would be taking a break.

Plenty of other stars, including Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B, LeBron James, Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and Celine Dion will be honored during Tuesday’s ceremony. The top companies acknowledged were National Geographic and Google, with both companies taking home 14 wins each. Conde Nast, The Washington Post, ESPN, HBO, Vox, NASA and Spotify also won multiple awards.

Winners were picked by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, GE CMO Linda Boff, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.

Oswalt will kick off the 24th annual event at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and fans can stream it at WebbyAwards.com.