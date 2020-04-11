Ronda Rousey Blames ‘F–ing Ungrateful Fans’ for Her WWE Exit

Ronda Rousey says she left the WWE because of the “f—ing ungrateful” fans who “don’t even appreciate” her.
In an interview on the “Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O” podcast Thursday, the UFC Hall of Famer and Olympics bronze medalist in judo said she chose not to return to the WWE because it was taking “time and energy” away from her family and spending it… well, let’s have her tell you.
“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said.
Although WWE events are scripted, the traveling and physicality of fighting began to wear on her, and she decided sacrificing her family life wasn’t worth it.
“If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day-and-a-half a week,” Rousey said. “It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle. We didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money.”
In the long-run, her feeling about some of the hardline fans pushed her over the edge.
“At the end of the day, I was just like, ‘f— these fans, dude,'” she said. “My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”
Last April, Rousey had said she wanted to have a baby with her husband, Travis Browne, before she went back to the ring, according to Sports Illustrated. She has not performed in a match since Wrestlemania 35, where she lost her long-running streak as Raw Women’s Champion when she was defeated by Becky Lynch.
