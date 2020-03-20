Rosario Dawson Joins ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 as ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ Character Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson has joined the second season of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The casting, which originally reported by Slashfilm, would mark the first time the character will appear in live action. Ahsoka is a key character not only from “Clone Wars,” but also the subsequent “Star Wars” animated series “Star Wars: Rebels.”

Representatives for Disney, Lucasfilm and Dawson did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Previously Ahsoka has been voiced by Ashley Eckstein up until this point, including a brief cameo in “Rise of Skywalker.” The character was first introduced in the 2008 “Clone Wars” film, and has also appeared in a slew of tie-in comics and novels. She is known for being the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (before he becomes Darth Vader).

Dave Filoni, who directed the pilot for “The Mandalorian” has written many other episodes and is a key creative voice on the Disney+ series, co-created “Clone Wars.”

The series was created by Jon Favreau and featured episodes directed by Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Fukuyama. The second season is scheduled to premiere in this fall. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito. And of course: Baby Yoda (aka “The Child).