Rosario Dawson Joins ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 as ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ Character Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson has joined the second season of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
The casting, which originally reported by Slashfilm, would mark the first time the character will appear in live action. Ahsoka is a key character not only from “Clone Wars,” but also the subsequent “Star Wars” animated series “Star Wars: Rebels.”
Representatives for Disney, Lucasfilm and Dawson did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Previously Ahsoka has been voiced by Ashley Eckstein up until this point, including a brief cameo in “Rise of Skywalker.” The character was first introduced in the 2008 “Clone Wars” film, and has also appeared in a slew of tie-in comics and novels. She is known for being the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (before he becomes Darth Vader).
Dave Filoni, who directed the pilot for “The Mandalorian” has written many other episodes and is a key creative voice on the Disney+ series, co-created “Clone Wars.”
The series was created by Jon Favreau and featured episodes directed by Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Fukuyama. The second season is scheduled to premiere in this fall. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito. And of course: Baby Yoda (aka “The Child).
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
