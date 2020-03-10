Rosario Dawson Says She Voted for Bernie Sanders Same Day Boyfriend Cory Booker Endorsed Joe Biden

Talk about a house divided

| March 10, 2020 @ 4:55 PM
Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rosario Dawson shared with her Instagram followers on Monday that she voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries — which was the same day her boyfriend, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, endorsed Joe Biden.

“I got to vote for Bernie again and I did,” Dawson, who previously supported the Vermont senator in the 2016 election, wrote on Instagram. “Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot.”

View this post on Instagram

Not Me Us I got to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words. To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books. Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now. That we truly stand for each other. Earthizen Humanity First! Please-No more bullying. No more mocking. No more trolling. We can be better than that so why not be? Let our decency, honesty and humanity ring loud and true. It’s much more constructive, believe me. March to the polls and let’s make sure folks are registered and able to vote by any means necessary. PS: Upset about our primary/electoral system? Elections and much else (equity much?) aren’t fair. Voter suppression efforts like redistricting, gerrymandering and voter purging (among many other issues) have long since made that clear. That’s why voting is only one of many ways we can transform our system for the better (fill out your census!). So please stay in the game, no matter what, and continue the fight our ancestors fought with fewer means and resources, not just so that we could bicker on social media, but so that we could continue to improve conditions for each other and make the path that much better, healthier and clearer for the generations to come. Blessings to you all. #NotMeUs

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

Meanwhile, Booker — a former presidential hopeful himself — endorsed Biden, Sanders’s Democratic competitor, in a tweet that same day.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Booker wrote. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

Dawson and Booker went public with their relationship last year and have since shared many loving words about one another in various interviews.

The 2020 race continues to narrow its pool of presidential hopefuls, and the results from Tuesday evening’s primaries (dubbed “Super Tuesday 2”) in six states will heighten the stakes between the two main Democratic candidates, Sanders and Biden.

