Rosario Dawson shared with her Instagram followers on Monday that she voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries — which was the same day her boyfriend, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, endorsed Joe Biden.

“I got to vote for Bernie again and I did,” Dawson, who previously supported the Vermont senator in the 2016 election, wrote on Instagram. “Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot.”

Meanwhile, Booker — a former presidential hopeful himself — endorsed Biden, Sanders’s Democratic competitor, in a tweet that same day.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Booker wrote. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

Dawson and Booker went public with their relationship last year and have since shared many loving words about one another in various interviews.

The 2020 race continues to narrow its pool of presidential hopefuls, and the results from Tuesday evening’s primaries (dubbed “Super Tuesday 2”) in six states will heighten the stakes between the two main Democratic candidates, Sanders and Biden.