Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher of Whispering to Her About His ‘Huge C–‘ in the ’90s

Actress and sexual assault survivor says the incident happened when she was a guest on his old late-night show “Politically Incorrect”

| May 10, 2020 @ 11:33 AM Last Updated: May 10, 2020 @ 11:35 AM
Rose McGowan accused Bill Maher Friday night of whispering in her ear that he had a “huge c—” when she was a guest on his defunct late-night show “Politically Incorrect” in the 1990s.

“@BillMaher Here’s a memory I’d like to share with you. I bet you don’t remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show & get to flex my mind instead of my face. Here’s what happened. All I can say, Bill, you got the face you deserved,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a screengrab of a tweet of a previous tweet of hers.

“I was on your show Politically Incorrect in the late 90s- as the show returned from a commercial break, you leaned over to me & whispered in my ear, ‘my parents didn’t give me a good face, but they did give me a huge c—,'” she wrote.

“I could feel your hot breath on my ear as an image of both your hideous face & alleged big c— flashed in my mind. Both turned my stomach. I’ve always wondered what you [sic] say & do to the girls that aren’t famous?”

Also Read: Tara Reade's Lawyer Says Bill Maher Is 'Recycling Old Rape Myths': 'He Ought to Be Ashamed'

Maher hasn’t responded to the accusation on Twitter yet, and TheWrap has reached out to him for comment.

During the New Rules segment of Maher’s HBO show Friday night, he talked at length about Tara Reade, who accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault in 1993. In the segment, Maher questioned the legitimacy of Reade’s claims, saying, “We’re letting this person change the subject from ‘Donald Trump, lethal incompetent’ to ‘Joe Biden, sex monster’? She literally wrote a love letter to the murderer trying to keep Biden from the White House.”

He went on to add, “I don’t know if you noticed but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping it citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia. And to me, that’s a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure. She says Biden attacked her, and he says he didn’t. Those are their positions. How about this for yours? Don’t know, never will, don’t care.”

Also Read: Bill Maher Rips Democrats for Caring About Tara Reade Accusations: 'Exactly What Republicans Want' (Video)

McGowan spoke out publicly for the first time about sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. “I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I’ve been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you,” she told the crowd. “Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand.”

She has since been a vocal supporter of victims of sexual misconduct and assault.

