Rose McGowan accused “Sideways” and “The Descendants” director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct in a series of statements posted to her Twitter account early Monday.

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed,” McGowan wrote.

“You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15,” she added.

Also Read: Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher of Whispering to Her About His 'Huge C-' in the '90s

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

McGowan followed up that post with another tweet saying “I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.”

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

Payne, who is 59, would have been around 27 years old at the time of McGowan’s accusation. TheWrap has reached out to Payne via his representatives.

The actress, who has become a leading figure in the #MeToo movement since she accused Weinstein of raping her at a Sundance Film Festival hotel in the late ’90s.

Since coming forward with her story, she has starred in “Citizen Rose,” a four-part docu-series on E!, become the first woman to win the Inspiration prize at the GQ Men Of The Year awards, gotten criticized for shouting at a transgender heckler at an event to promote her memoir and charged with felony charge of cocaine possession stemming from a January 2017 incident at Washington Dulles International Airport. (She has maintained that the drugs were not hers and may have been planted.)