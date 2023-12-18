Roseanne Barr Stuns Right-Wing Crowd Into Silence With Speech on ‘Stalinists, Communists, Nazi Fascists’ | Video

The comedian appears to believe… someone… wants to “replace every Christian democracy on Earth now”

Turning Point USA

Roseanne Barr spoke at the right-wing Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday as part of their annual AmericaFest event. She appeared to stun the conservative crowd into silence multiple time as she delivered a speech about “these horrible Communists… Stalinists, Communists, with a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in” who want to “replace every Christian democracy on Earth now.”

The comedian appeared wobbly as she took the stage and kicked things off. She said, “If we don’t stop these horrible Communists — do you hear me, I’m asking you to hear me, Stalinists, Communists, with a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in, plus one caliphate! To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!”

“I just want the truth,” she continued. “We deserve to hear the truth. That’s what we want! We want the truth! We don’t care which party is wrong, we know they’re both nothing but crap! They’re both on the take! They’re both stealing us blind! We just want the truth about everything we fought and died and suffered to protect!”

“We want the truth!” Barr bellowed again.

AmericaFest takes place in various locations around the U.S. This year’s event in Phoenix has been described as “infested with antisemitism” by Rolling Stone. On Saturday, the outlet wrote that many of the headliners, including Barr, have openly expressed a “distrust, distaste, or outright hatred of Jewish people.”

In June, Barr told podcast host Theo Von, “Nobody died in the Holocaust. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now, ‘cause they cause all the problems in the world.”

Other speakers from the conference who have expressed antisemitic views include Jason Whitlock, a host for Blaze Media; former Fox News host Glenn Beck; Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; and Tucker Carlson. Each have made a number of troubling and outright disturbed claims about Jews. For example, Beck once accused George Soros, a survivor of the Holocaust, of causing the deaths of Jews.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, has also been accused of repeating antisemitic claims on his podcast.

    Go back and actually watch the Theo Von interview. Barr was completely mocking individuals who hate Jews. You’ve done a disservice by inaccurately posting cherry-picked shock information.
    Congratulations! You are now in the mainstream media.
    Stephanie Kaloi writes: “For example, Beck once accused George Soros, a survivor of the Holocaust, of causing the deaths of Jews…”
    Just in case you haven’t done your proper research Ms. Kaloi (YOU HAVEN’T) as the other commentor, “Jake” insinuates, Glenn Beck spoke FACT regarding George Soros (born Gyorgy Schwartz) who by historical data is in FACT a Jew murdering Jew!!!
    Born in pre-WWII Hungary, your little murderer at 14 years old, old enough to know better, was adopted out by his Jew lawyer father to a Christian man who at the time was the agricultural minister for Hungary in order to save little Georgy from a free Nazi train ride to Auschwitz.
    Instead, Georgy collected names of fellow Jews to be handed over to a group known as Judenrats, a small group of Jews who would hand over the names of Jewish families to the Nazis for that same one-way free train ride to their deaths that little Georgy should have been on!!! Soros accompanied his adopted ‘father’ making rounds to pilfer the properties and possessions of those now deported former owners!
    In his 1998 interview with host Steve Croft, Soros admitted to helping the Nazis! During the interview Croft asked Soros: “Was it difficult?” Soros: “Not at all. Not at all.” Croft also asked: “No feelings of guilt?” Soros: “No!”
    This information isn’t very hard to find Ms. Kaloi!!!

