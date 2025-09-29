Rosie O’Donnell Says Her Therapist Does Not Understand Why She Gets so Upset Over Trump: ‘Why Are You Not?’

Even Rosie O’Donnell’s therapist does not quite understand why she gets so upset about Donald Trump.

While talking on MSNBC host’s Nicolle Wallace’s podcast “The Best People,” O’Donnell explained that her therapist sometimes wonders why she is so upset by the president. O’Donnell in turn wonders why more people aren’t as upset by the danger Trump poses to the American people.

“What he’s done now hasn’t even hit us yet,” she said. “And if he’s not stopped now, we have lost our country. I don’t know, Nicolle, how it is that some people cannot see it. My therapist said, ‘Why are you so upset?’ And I said to her, ‘Why are you not?”

O’Donnell moved to Ireland following Trump’s reelection. She made the change in January 2025 but has remained a consistent voice against the president’s actions and has continued to speak out and encourage other Americans to do the same.

“I encourage everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the constitution in our country, and not a king and not a man and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” O’Donnell added.

She concluded: “Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible. But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

It has not just been O’Donnell obsessed with the president though. Trump has been equally bothered with much of what the “League of Their Own” star has said about him to the press. It boiled to a point where Trump wondered if he should revoke her American citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. ““She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”