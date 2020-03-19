Rosie O’Donnell to Relaunch Show As One-Time Fundraising Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” is coming back to raise money for The Actors Fund as the coronavirus spreads

| March 19, 2020 @ 12:00 PM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:54 PM
“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” is coming back for one night only to benefit The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star-studded fundraiser will stream Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now – in this time of tremendous need – it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in,” O’Donnell said in a statement accompanying the announcement that the Emmy-winning talk show was making a special reappearance.

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2002 and won five Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show. O’Donnell often featured Broadway performers as guests on the show and gave away tickets to see performances. She’s reteaming with the original musical director/composer/producer of the show John McDaniel for the one-off.

The line-up referenced by O’Donnell includes Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Idina Menzel and Randy Rainbow among many more. All will be beaming into the special from their own homes, of course.

“Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services,” said Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell in his own statement. “It’s critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress.”

The special event is presented in partnership with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com.

The arts have taken a major hit as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down theaters and concert venues, including New York’s fabled Broadway. Virtual concerts at performances are popping up all over.

