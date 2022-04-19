Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming bilingual series “Now & Then” on Tuesday: The eight-episode thriller from Bambú Producciones is about a group of college friends who are being blackmailed over a death from 20 years before. It’s set to launch globally with three episodes on Friday, May 20, on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly every Friday through June 24.

Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, the series stars Rosie Perez as a cop eager to have a second chance to solve the mysterious death. The series also stars Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), José María Yazpik (“Narcos: Mexico”), Maribel Verdú (“Y tu mamá también”), Manolo Cardona (“Narcos”), Soledad Villamil (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), Jorge López (Netflix’s “Elite”), Alicia Jaziz (HBO’s “Love Spells”), Dario Yazbek Bernal (“The House of Flowers”), Alicia Sanz (Prime Video’s “El Cid”), Jack Duarte (“Ingobernable,”) and Miranda de la Serna (“Wandering Heart”).

Logline: “Now & Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. Campos serves as showrunner and Neira and Campos write with their team. Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff are executive producers of the show and Raff also directs.