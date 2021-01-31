How do you stop Kevin Owens, Mr. “Fight Owens Fight,” from fighting? Well, you can try running him over with a freakin’ golf cart, like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did Sunday at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event during their Last Man Standing Match.

Why not? Lesser men have tried — and failed — to floor Owens through lesser measures. And the keys were (presumably) right. there.

From the “Head of the Table” to the driver’s seat.

Watch the madness from Tampa Bay, Florida’s Tropicana Field (where the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays play) unfold below.

Like WrestleMania 36 had originally planned (before the coronavirus pandemic came to the States), WrestleMania 37 is set for another major Tampa Bay sports venue: the April 10 and April 11 PPV event will take place at Raymond James Stadium. That’s where the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers play ball — and where one week from tonight, the NFC Champions will become the first team in National Football League history to have home-field advantage in the Super Bowl.

Last year’s WrestleMania ended up being relocated to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This was AFTER Reigns tossed Owens off the WWE Thunderdome, by the way. Watch that unfold below.

The bigger they are…

Unfortunately for Reigns, neither of these insane assaults stopped Owens from doing this:

Yeah, that’s Owens performing a Senton Bomb off of a forklift and onto/through a table (oh yeah, and Reigns).

Later, Reigns speared Owens through the WWE video board, because none of this was nuts enough.

A quick reminder: This was not even Sunday’s main event.

Reigns would end up winning via a Guillotine choke, though he had to K.O. (pun kind of intended) one referee to get through a handcuff spot.

There appeared to be a bit of a botch as Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman didn’t get his guy out of the handcuff predicament in time to be the customary 10-count stipulation. The second ref, who replaced the original one after that dude got knocked out cold, inexplicably stopped counting at “5.”

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match followed Owens vs. Reigns. Good luck with that, (30) boys.