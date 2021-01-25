Let’s Get Ready to (Royal) Rumble With 33 Years of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)
And who is favorited in the Thunderdome?
Tony Maglio | January 25, 2021 @ 10:37 AM
Last Updated: January 25, 2021 @ 10:58 AM
We're days away from the 2021 WWE "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view, which will conclude with a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.
Who will be the last man standing inside the (crowded, for most of it) ring? Well, Las Vegas has Daniel Bryan as the odds-on favorite, according to Bovada.
On the sports book's big boards, Bryan is followed by Keith Lee, Big E, Brock Lesnar and Edge.
For the women, Sin City sees Bianca Belair booking her trip to the WrestleMania main event with a Royal Rumble Match victory. Behind Belair is Alexa Bliss -- and then it's Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey and Bayley.
The Women's Royal Rumble Match began in 2018.
Scroll through our gallery for all of the historical winners.
