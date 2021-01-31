Go Pro Today

Let’s Get Ready to (Royal) Rumble With 34 Years of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)

Edge and Bianca Belair are on the Road to WrestleMania

| January 31, 2021 @ 8:03 PM Last Updated: January 31, 2021 @ 8:20 PM
royal rumble winners
We're days away from the 2021 WWE "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view, which will conclude with a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.   Who will be the last man standing inside the (crowded, for most of it) ring? Well, Las Vegas has Daniel Bryan as the odds-on favorite, according to Bovada.   On the sports book's big boards, Bryan is followed by Keith Lee, Big E, Brock Lesnar and Edge.   Also Read: Stephanie McMahon Is ‘Grateful’ WrestleMania 37 Will Follow Super Bowl LV at the Same Stadium For the women, Sin City sees Bianca Belair booking her trip to the WrestleMania main event with a Royal Rumble Match victory. Behind Belair is Alexa Bliss -- and then it's Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey and Bayley.   The Women's Royal Rumble Match began in 2018.   Scroll through our gallery for all of the historical winners.   Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Father Rocky Johnson’s Cause of Death (Video)
Jim Duggan
Year: 1988  Winner: Hacksaw Jim Duggan   Also Read: Bella Twins to Guest on Nickelodeon’s ‘The Substitute’ – See Nikki Go Undercover Here (Exclusive)
Big John Studd
Year: 1989  Winner: Big John Studd   Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Posts Loving Tribute to Late Father and WWE Star Rocky Johnson: ‘I’m in Pain’
Hulk Hogan Gawker Smack Down
Year: 1990  Winner: Hulk Hogan   Also Read: Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Father of Dwayne Johnson, Dies at 75
hulk hogan hulkamania
Year: 1991  Winner: Hulk Hogan   Also Read: WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to Host USA Network Competition Series ‘Cannonball’ (Exclusive)
Ric Flair - WWE.com
Year: 1992  Winner: Ric Flair   Also Read: WWE ‘Raw': Here Are the Rules for First-Ever ‘Fist Fight’ Match (Exclusive)
yokozuna
Year: 1993  Winner: Yokozuna   Also Read: Dave Bautista Joins Apple’s ‘See’ for Season 2
bret hart lex luger
Year: 1994  Winner: Bret Hart and Lex Luger (both Superstars' feet touched the floor at same time)   Also Read: How Florence Pugh Defies Typecasting, From WWE Star Paige to Amy in ‘Little Women’
sweet chin music Shawn Michaels
Year: 1995  Winner: Shawn Michaels   Also Read: WWE Stars Jimmy and Jey Uso, Naomi, and All of The New Day to Guest on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 14 (Exclusive)
Shawn Michaels
Year: 1996  Winner: Shawn Michaels   Also Read: WWE Suspends Robert Roode and Primo Colón for Violating Wellness Policy
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Year: 1997  Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin   Also Read: Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)
stone cold steve austin
Year: 1998  Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin   Also Read: Wrestler Super ACH, Formerly Jordan Myles, Says He ‘F–ing Quit’ WWE: ‘I Refuse to Work for Racists’
Vince McMahon
Year: 1999  Winner: Mr. McMahon   Also Read: WWE’s Saudi Arabia-Forced ‘SmackDown’ Scramble Pays Off: Ratings Grow 14% From Last Fox Episode
WWE.com
Year: 2000  Winner: The Rock   Also Read: Does Corey Graves, the Voice of WWE, Prefer the Commentary Setup for ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’?
Steve Austin
Year: 2001  Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin   Also Read: WWE Roster ‘Delayed’ in Return From Saudi Arabia, Forcing Major Changes for Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’
Triple H
Year: 2002  Winner: Triple H   Also Read: We Charted WWE Network Subscribers for Each Quarter Since Its 2014 Launch (Graph)
Brock Lesnar - WWE
Year: 2003  Winner: Brock Lesnar   Also Read: Wrestler Jordan Myles Furious Over ‘Sambo’-Style T-Shirt: ‘WWE Doesn’t Care About Black People’
chris benoit
Year: 2004  Winner: Chris Benoit   Also Read: Has WWE ‘SmackDown’ Been a Boon for Fox, or a Billion-Dollar Bust?
Batista - WWE.com
Year: 2005  Winner: Batista   Also Read: WWE Superstar The Big Show to Get His Own Travel Reality Series
Rey Mysterio
Year: 2006  Winner: Rey Mysterio   Also Read: #CancelWWENetwork Trends on Twitter After Unpopular Ending to ‘Hell in a Cell’ Pay-Per-View
The Undertaker
Year: 2007  Winner: The Undertaker   Also Read: How Fox’s WWE ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Air Times Will Differ From USA Network Era
John Cena - 2005
Year: 2008  Winner: John Cena   Also Read: Inside WWE’s ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’ Creative Team Shakeup (Exclusive)
Randy Orton WWE
Year: 2009  Winner: Randy Orton   Also Read: No, Apollo Crews Isn’t ‘Satisfied’ With His WWE Career – But He Hopes ‘King of the Ring’ Could Change All That
Edge - WWE
Year: 2010  Winner: Edge   Also Read: Steve Austin on His New USA Show and the ‘Rocket Scientists’ That Canceled ‘Broken Skull Challenge’
wwe draft alberto del rio
Year: 2011  Winner: Alberto Del Rio   Also Read: WWE’s Drew McIntyre Tells Us All About the Time He (Successfully) Used a FOIA Request on the FBI
wwe-draft-sheamus
Year: 2012  Winner: Sheamus   Also Read: Charlotte Flair: ‘It’s Not a Slight’ for Becky Lynch to Share ‘WWE 2K20’ Cover With Roman Reigns
John Cena
Year: 2013  Winner: John Cena   Also Read: Vince McMahon: WWE Content Will Stay ‘PG,’ Won’t Revert to the Attitude Era’s ‘Gory Crap’
Batista
Year: 2014  Winner: Batista   Also Read: WWE’s Mandy Rose Is Building a Brand, and Being ‘God’s Greatest Creation’ Is Just the Start
Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe at WWE 'Backlash'
Year: 2015  Winner: Roman Reigns   Also Read: WWE United States Champion AJ Styles Says Finn Balor ‘Will Always Have an Invitation’ to The Club
Triple H
Year: 2016  Winner: Triple H   Also Read: How ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase Convinced Shawn Michaels to Take Non-Christian Acting Roles
Randy Orton
Year: 2017  Winner: Randy Orton   Also Read: Seth Rollins Says It Was ‘a Little Presumptuous’ for Dean Ambrose to ‘Talk Down’ About WWE (Audio)
shinsuke nakamura asuka
Year: 2018  Men's Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura  *Women's Winner: Asuka   *First year with a Women's Royal Rumble Match   Also Read: WWE’s Sonya Deville Knows She and Mandy Rose Will Break Up – But Hopefully Not ‘Anytime Soon’
seth rollins becky lynch
Year: 2019  Men's Winner: Seth Rollins  Women's Winner: Becky Lynch   Also Read: WWE’s Seth Rollins on How The Stomp Came Back and the ‘Super Special’ Final Run of The Shield
drew mcintyre charlotte flair
Year: 2020  Men's Winner: Drew McIntyre  Women's Winner: Charlotte Flair     Also Read: WWE ‘Royal Rumble': Roman Reigns Just Ran Kevin Owens Over With a Friggin’ Golf Cart (Video)
edge bianca belair royal rumble
Year: 2021  Men's Winner: Edge  Women's Winner: Bianca Belair     Also Read: NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell on Why WWE Is ‘Perfect’ for Peacock