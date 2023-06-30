Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) gives her granddaughter Ruby (Lana Condor) some words of wisdom (Credit: Universal)
Shy, quirky Oceanside resident Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) mostly keeps to herself -- and her favorite subject math -- until she discovers some life-changing news in Universal's "Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken." Her friends desperately want her to attend their high school prom on a boat, but Ruby’s mother Agatha (Toni Collette) doesn’t want her anywhere near the ocean.
Ruby accidentally knocks her crush Connor (Jaboukie Young-White) into the ocean. Ruby jumps in to save Connor, which alerts her Grandmamah -- the queen of the Krakens -- to her presence. Ruby's uncle Brill (Sam Richardson) goes to the survace to convince Agatha to let Ruby follow her calling: to be a giant Kraken princess.
In addition to Agatha, there's a few obstacles -- including a mermaid and a suspicious pirate -- that stand in Ruby’s way to answer her Kraken calling, but it’s nothing a growing teenager can’t handle.
Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor)
Quirky teen Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor) loves math. She and her friends are highly anticipating prom at her high school, but her overprotective mom forbids her to go on the boat where prom will be. As Krakens in hiding, the Gillmans live in Oceanside to stay moist by living near the water, but not in it. If they get in the ocean, their true nature becomes more apparent. Ruby also has a crush on human boy Connor (Jaboukie Young-White), who she tutors in math.
Lana Condor is known for portraying Lara Jean Song-Covey in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films, Jubilee in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” voicing Koyomi in “Alita: Battle Angel” and Saya Kuroki in “Deadly Class.” She recently played Erika Vu in “Boo, Bitch” and Sophie in “Moonshot.” She will next be seen in “Coyote vs. Acme.”
Agatha Gillman (Toni Collette)
Agatha Gillman has adapted well to life on land as a realtor in Oceanside. She is very protective of her family and children, forbidding the kids to go near the ocean. Ruby later learns that this rule was made because the female krakens in her family, including Agatha, are very powerful and of royal blood.
Toni Collette is known for playing Lynn Sear in “The Sixth Sense” (1999), Fiona Brewer in “About a Boy” (2002), Kitty in “The Hours” (2002) and Annie in “Hereditary.” Most recently she has played Kristin in “Mafia Mamma” and Margot Cleary-Lopez in “The Power” on Prime Video. She played Kathleen in “The Staircase,” Laura Oliver in “Pieces of Her” and Zeena the Seer in “Nightmare Alley.”
Grandmamah (Jane Fonda)
Ruby’s Grandmamah isn’t present in her life until she jumps into the ocean to save Connor. But once Grandmamah senses Ruby in the waters, she sends Uncle Brill (Sam Richardson) to talk to her and visit his sister, Ruby’s mother. Jane Fonda is known for playing Barbarella in “Barbarella” (1968) Bree Daniels in “Klute” (1971), Sally Hyde in “Coming Home” (1978) and “Brenda Morel in “Youth.” She has recently starred in “80 for Brady” (2023) as Trish and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023) as Vivian. She also recently wrapped the role of Grace Hanson on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”
Chelsea Van Der Zee (Annie Murphy)
Chelsea Van Der Zee steals the spotlight as the mysterious mermaid new girl in school. She becomes quite popular and wants to be Ruby’s friend. The thing is, mermaids were actually pretty power-hungry back in the warrior days of Agatha and Grandmamah. Annie Murphy is known for playing Alexis in “Schitt’s Creek.” She also recently starred in a “Black Mirror” episode “Joan Is Awful.”
Arthur Gillman (Colman Domingo)
Ruby's dad Arthur Gillman makes soothing instructional videos of glass bottle boat creations. His relaxed personality compliments Agatha’s high-strung one.
Colman Domingo is known for playing Victor Strand in ”Fear the Walking Dead,” Mr. Franklin in “Passing Strange,” Private Harold Green in “Lincoln” (2012), Ralph Abernathy in “Selma” (2014) and Ali in “Euphoria.”
Uncle Brill (Sam Richardson)
Uncle Brill visits Agatha and Ruby from his home deep down in the sea with Grandmamah. It’s Brill who fills Ruby in on her backstory as one of the three women kraken in the world that can transform into a giant kraken to protect the ocean.
Sam Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett in “Veep,” Eric in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) and Sam Duvet in “Detroiters.” Most recently he has portrayed Aniq in “The Afterparty” and Edwin Akufo in “Ted Lasso.” He is also known for appearances in “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and “We’re the Millers.”
Connor (Jaboukie Young-White)
Connor gets tutored by Ruby in math, specifically algebra. He skateboards around and seems pretty easy-going, so of course Ruby has a crush on him.
Jaboukie Young-White is known for voicing Ethan Clade in “Strange World,” playing Fern in “C’mon C’mon,” Borat in “Rough Night” and Assistant Alex in “Set It Up.” He has also appeared in “Rap Sh!t,” “Black Mirror,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.”
Margot (Liza Koshy)
Margot is Ruby’s best friend, and she drives a lot of the friend group’s social plans, including going to prom.
Liza Koshy is known for playing Jasmine Hale in “Work It,” Aday in “Boo! A Madea Halloween” and voicing Arcee in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” She also stars in “Liza on Demand.”
Bliss (Ramona Young)
Bliss is a goth gal who always catastrophizes, or imagines the worst-case scenario.
Ramona Young is most well-known for playing Eleanor Wong in “Never Have I Ever” on Netflix. She also portrays Ramona in “Santa Clarita Diet” and Mona Wu in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”
Trevin (Eduardo Franco)
Trevin rounds out Ruby’s friend group. He is constantly gaming or online, but he is attentive despite seeming distracted all the time.
Eduardo Franco recently played Argyle in “Stranger Things” and Andrew in “It’s a Wonderful Binge” (2022). He is also known for portraying Theo in “Booksmart,” Spencer Diz in “American Vandal,” Todd in “Superintelligence” (2020) and Jeremy Abelar in “The Package” (2018).
Sam Gillman (Blue Chapman)
Sam is Ruby’s younger brother. He bounces around, figuratively and literally, curious about everything. He finds Ruby’s secret powers very cool.
Blue Chapman is known for “Undone” and for playing JJ Perry in “Council of Dads.”
Gordon Lighthouse (Will Forte)
Gordon Lighthouse is the town soothsayer, who claims he has interacted with Krakens back in the day. Once he senses that the mythical monster has returned, he goes all out to try and capture it, and he makes a following on YouTube and social media doing so.
Will Forte is known for "The Lego Movie," "The Last Man on Earth," "Nebraska" and "MacGruber."