Ruby Rose is opening up about her decision to leave “Batwoman.”

The actress and model quit the CW series ahead of its second season, leaving the title role to be recast.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” she wrote in an Instagram caption along with a video montage of her time on the show. “Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

Rose also acknowledged “how big this was” for TV and the LGBTQ community, presumably referring to playing the first gay superhero in a TV role.

Also Read: Here's the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks - So Far

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape,” she said.

The CW has not yet cast a new Batwoman, but it seems there will be no hard feelings from Rose’s end when they do.

Rose starred in the series as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who takes up his mantle in Gotham City three years after The Dark Knight left the city. Her character figured to play prominently in the future of The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which just lost its namesake “Arrow.” “The Flash” is also heading into its seventh season next year. CW president Mark Pedowitz said last week that the network’s annual crossover episode is planned to feature a team-up between Batwoman and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), who is getting his own series, “Superman & Lois.”