Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Leaving ‘Batwoman': ‘It Wasn’t an Easy Decision’

Star left leading role in the CW series last week

| May 28, 2020 @ 7:58 AM Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 8:01 AM
Batwoman Ruby Rose The CW

Ruby Rose is opening up about her decision to leave “Batwoman.”

The actress and model quit the CW series ahead of its second season, leaving the title role to be recast.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” she wrote in an Instagram caption along with a video montage of her time on the show. “Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

Rose also acknowledged “how big this was” for TV and the LGBTQ community, presumably referring to playing the first gay superhero in a TV role.

Also Read: Here's the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks - So Far

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape,” she said.

The CW has not yet cast a new Batwoman, but it seems there will be no hard feelings from Rose’s end when they do.

Rose starred in the series as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who takes up his mantle in Gotham City three years after The Dark Knight left the city. Her character figured to play prominently in the future of The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which just lost its namesake “Arrow.” “The Flash” is also heading into its seventh season next year. CW president Mark Pedowitz said last week that the network’s annual crossover episode is planned to feature a team-up between Batwoman and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), who is getting his own series, “Superman & Lois.”

LGBTQ Hollywood 2020: 19 Stars Who Have Come Out Since Last Year's Pride (Photos)

  • lgbtq hollywood stars came out pride 2020 julianne hough lil nas x da brat
  • lil nas x Getty Images
  • willow smith Getty
  • connor jessup Getty
  • juan pablo di pace Getty Images
  • Julianne Hough on 'AGT' ABC
  • joshua rush Getty Images
  • wynonna earp kat barrell SyFy
  • brian j smith Getty Images
  • brigette lundy payne Getty Images
  • Stacy London Getty Images
  • dj qualls Getty Images
  • witold sadowy
  • Jameela Jamil Getty Images
  • rick cosnett Getty Images
  • da brat Getty Images
  • Dominique Provost-Chalkley
  • j august richards Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Auli%u2019i Cravalho Getty Images
1 of 20

From Julianne Hough to Da Brat to “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, a look at the notable people who now identify with the LGBTQ community

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE