Ruby Rose gave an in-depth explanation of her decision to quit The CW’s “Batwoman” Tuesday, attributing her departure to the “taxing” nature of playing the lead role on a series.

“As far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing,” Rose told Entertainment Weekly.

The actress left the role in May after starring for just one season.

Among the contributing factors to her departure, Rose pointed to the severe on-set injury she sustained while filming a stunt for the show last year that resulted in emergency neck surgery.

“I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery,” she said. “I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.”

She also said that the COVID-19 pandemic gave her time to think critically about her career path.

“After we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she said. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

“The challenge is sort of outweighed,” she added. “The accomplishment and the trust that people put in you to do that role and then there’s also the vibrancy of being able to come on set and set the mood and the tone and the trust being put into it is something that’s been such an honor. And I love my experience in [‘Batwoman’]. I’m so grateful that we got to achieve everything that we did and I’m proud of everyone that worked on it. I’m proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all. I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.” As for what she thinks of The CW’s new choice of lead — Javicia Leslie, whose character Ryan Wilder will be the next to wear the cape — Rose said she’s not worried about her at all. “I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic,” she said. “I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.