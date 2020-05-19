“Batwoman” is losing its Batwoman, as Ruby Rose will depart the CW series after just one season, according to multiple reports.

The role will be recast for season two, according to TV Line. “Batwoman” will return sometime in January 2021.

The CW did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” Rose said in a statement, via TV Line. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

No reason was given for Rose’s decision to step away from the series.

Rose starred in the series as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who takes up his mantle in Gotham City three years after The Dark Knight left the city. Her character figured to play prominently in the future of The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which just lost its namesake “Arrow.” “The Flash” is also heading into its seventh season next year. CW president Mark Pedowitz said last week that the network’s annual crossover episode is planned to feature a team-up between Batwoman and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), who is getting his own series, “Superman & Lois.”