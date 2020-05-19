Ruby Rose Departs ‘Batwoman’ After 1 Season

Title role will be recast for second season

| May 19, 2020 @ 3:29 PM Last Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 3:43 PM
Batwoman

Elizabeth Morris/The CW

“Batwoman” is losing its Batwoman, as Ruby Rose will depart the CW series after just one season, according to multiple reports.

The role will be recast for season two, according to TV Line. “Batwoman” will return sometime in January 2021.

The CW did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: The CW Delays Its New Season Until January

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” Rose said in a statement, via TV Line. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

No reason was given for Rose’s decision to step away from the series.

Rose starred in the series as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who takes up his mantle in Gotham City three years after The Dark Knight left the city. Her character figured to play prominently in the future of The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which just lost its namesake “Arrow.” “The Flash” is also heading into its seventh season next year. CW president Mark Pedowitz said last week that the network’s annual crossover episode is planned to feature a team-up between Batwoman and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), who is getting his own series, “Superman & Lois.”

14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Masked Singer' to 'NCIS' (Photos)

1 of 15

“The Voice” results show, “Young Sheldon,” “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things” and “Modern Family” just miss

May 2020 is eight months removed from the September 2019 kickoff to the traditional broadcast TV season, but it feels like it's been eight years.  

Below are the 14 highest-rated primetime series of a very memorable (much as we'd like to forget) and particularly front-loaded fall, winter and spring television season.  

Could've been worse for these particular CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC series: Click here to find the lowest-rated shows of 2019-2020.  

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE