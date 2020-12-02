RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

CBS

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Leads Santa’s Sleigh, but Not Tuesday’s Ratings

by | December 2, 2020 @ 8:54 AM

Still, another 5.7 million viewers for CBS special is nothing to sneeze at — regardless of nose color

CBS’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had some pretty shiny Nielsen numbers on Tuesday — but they weren’t enough to top primetime. Not while “The Bachelorette” and “The Voice” have viewers crowding under the mistletoe.

Also of note last night, though much lower down the Nielsen sheets, both of the Spanish-language broadcast networks outranked Fox in the key ratings demo.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown
Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC’s ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Stays Steady in Viewers With May’s ‘Family Singalong 2’
The Undoing Hugh Grant Nicole Kidman

‘The Undoing’ Killer Reveal Lands HBO’s Largest Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale
Virtual panel at deadCenter Film Festival

How Film Festivals Have Thrived in a Year of Pandemic

‘The Mandalorian’ Becomes First Disney+ Series to Crack Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings
2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Tops 20 Million Viewers

3 Series Each Broadcast Network Is Most Thankful for This (Weird) TV Season
the croods the new age

As ‘Croods: A New Age’ Opens in Theaters, Expect a New-Age Streaming Debut Next Month
jukin skogmo

Jukin Media’s Jon Skogmo Breaks Down the Pandemic Boom in User Generated Video
A Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert’s Obama Interview Draws Biggest ‘Late Show’ Audience in a Year