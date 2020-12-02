Still, another 5.7 million viewers for CBS special is nothing to sneeze at — regardless of nose color
Become a member to read more.
CBS’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had some pretty shiny Nielsen numbers on Tuesday — but they weren’t enough to top primetime. Not while “The Bachelorette” and “The Voice” have viewers crowding under the mistletoe.
Also of note last night, though much lower down the Nielsen sheets, both of the Spanish-language broadcast networks outranked Fox in the key ratings demo.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2 rating and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” got a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers.
Also Read: ABC's 'Disney Holiday Singalong' Stays Steady in Viewers With May's 'Family Singalong 2'
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and third in viewers with 3.9 million. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 8 landed a 1.1 and 5.7 million viewers. A “Let’s Make a Deal” primetime special at 9 received a 0.5 and 3.4 million viewers. A rerun followed.
NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3, but first in viewers with 4.5 million. “The Voice” at 8 posted a 0.7 and 7 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Transplant” at 10 had a 0.4 and 3 million viewers.
Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.200 million.
Also Read: NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings
Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and sixth in viewers with 978,000.
Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and with in viewers with 1.189 million. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Next” got a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 549,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 634,000 viewers. “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 463,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio