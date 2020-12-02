Still, another 5.7 million viewers for CBS special is nothing to sneeze at — regardless of nose color

Also of note last night, though much lower down the Nielsen sheets, both of the Spanish-language broadcast networks outranked Fox in the key ratings demo.

CBS’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had some pretty shiny Nielsen numbers on Tuesday — but they weren’t enough to top primetime. Not while “The Bachelorette” and “The Voice” have viewers crowding under the mistletoe.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2 rating and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” got a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and third in viewers with 3.9 million. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 8 landed a 1.1 and 5.7 million viewers. A “Let’s Make a Deal” primetime special at 9 received a 0.5 and 3.4 million viewers. A rerun followed.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3, but first in viewers with 4.5 million. “The Voice” at 8 posted a 0.7 and 7 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Transplant” at 10 had a 0.4 and 3 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.200 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and sixth in viewers with 978,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and with in viewers with 1.189 million. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Next” got a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 549,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 634,000 viewers. “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 463,000 viewers.