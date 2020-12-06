With the news that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, few celebs in Hollywood had sympathy for the Trump attorney who has been pushing non-existent election fraud theories for the past month.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt president (by far!) in the history of the USA, has fallen victim to the Fake News Covid Hoax,” tweeted Mark Hamill.

Giuliani’s positive test was first announced by Trump himself on Twitter and CNN reported that the former New York mayor has been admitted to Georgetown Medical Center though the White House has yet to provide any medical confirmation of Giuliani’s condition. Giuliani has appeared in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and other swing states in an effort to challenge the results of the presidential election, though such legal challenges have been rebuffed dozens of times by multiple state courts.

Also Read: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces

Along the way, Giuliani has been seen failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, shaking hands with Trump supporters and not wearing a mask when in public. Such disregard has led Hollywood to make plenty of coronavirus jokes this afternoon.

“Hmmm. Who would have thought he’d get Covid? He seems to really believe in fact and science. I’m just shocked,” tweeted Josh Gad, with George Takei adding that Rudy Giuliani “filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned.”

Read more tweets from Hollywood below:

Trump can pour him a nice tall long island iced bleach. https://t.co/Jn8Y5W879H — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2020

Leaky tootie Rudy has Covid. Shocking. https://t.co/7GwHFmP0hc — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani: Please don’t let the doctor equivalent of Rudy Giuliani treat me. https://t.co/BsVciCYP5h — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2020

NEW: I have exclusive affidavits proving Rudy Giuliani’s COVID test was run on a Sino-Venezuelan machine that is changing Negatives to Positives, according to a Philadelphia garbage truck driver I met at Blimpie (1/???) — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 6, 2020

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump's lack of bronzer blending. pic.twitter.com/Ujdi7DiO2B — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is a whole superspreader event. — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) December 6, 2020