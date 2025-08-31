Rudy Giuliani Injured in Late-Night Car Wreck After Stopping to Help Domestic-Violence Victim

Rudy Giuliani was injured in a late-Saturday car crash near Manchester, New Hampshire, suffering a fractured vertebrae and lacerations after stopping on the highway to assist a domestic-violence victim, a spokesman said on social media Sunday.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

The Former New York City mayor’s rental car was hit from behind at high speed, Ragusa said. He was hospitalized but “in great spirits,” the spokesman said, and was expected to be released in a few days.

Ragusa said Giuliani was flagged down on the highway by a woman who had just experienced a domestic incident. Giuliana called 911 and stayed with her until authorities arrived, and was hit after leaving the scene.

Giuliani worked as an attorney for President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.