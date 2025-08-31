Rudy Giuliani Injured in Late-Night Car Wreck After Stopping to Help Domestic-Violence Victim

Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebrae and lacerations after stopping on the highway, his spokesman said

Rudy Giuliani (Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani was injured in a late-Saturday car crash near Manchester, New Hampshire, suffering a fractured vertebrae and lacerations after stopping on the highway to assist a domestic-violence victim, a spokesman said on social media Sunday.

The Former New York City mayor’s rental car was hit from behind at high speed, Ragusa said. He was hospitalized but “in great spirits,” the spokesman said, and was expected to be released in a few days.

Ragusa said Giuliani was flagged down on the highway by a woman who had just experienced a domestic incident. Giuliana called 911 and stayed with her until authorities arrived, and was hit after leaving the scene.

Giuliani worked as an attorney for President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

