Rudy Giuliani had his YouTube account suspended on Monday for once again pushing false claims of election fraud. Giuliani was also found to be promoting nicotine, which is also a violation of the company’s Community Standards.

A rep for YouTube said in a statement to TheWrap, “We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy. Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming.”

Giuliani’s first strike came back in January when he was (you guessed it) cited for violating YouTube’s policy against election misinformation. The second strike comes with a two-week ban.

Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 Billion in Defamation Suit

A third strike for Rudy Giuliani would result in a lifetime ban from the platform, which should really be the least of his problems.

Back in January, Dominion Voting System sued the former New York City mayor for $1.3 billion over his false claims of election fraud. The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, of conducting “a viral disinformation campaign” about the company.