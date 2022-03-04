Rufus Sewell Joins Keri Russell in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’

Rufus Sewell (“Old,” “The Man in the High Castle”) will play the husband of Keri Russell’s overwhelmed title character in “The Diplomat,” Netflix confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

The eight-episode series from “West Wing” and “Homeland” producer Debora Cahn is about Kate Wyler, a career diplomat with a new high-profile job who finds herself in over her head during an international crisis. Sewell will play her husband, Hal.

Also joining the cast as a series regular is Ali Ahn (“Raising Dion”), who’ll play a character named Eidra Graham.

Netflix also announced that Simon Cellan Jones (“Arthur the King,” “Years and Years”) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Russell executive produces the series along with Janice Williams (“The Magicians”) and Cahn.