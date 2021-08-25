RuPaul Makes New Flying Rules and Drags Unruly Passengers on ‘Kimmel’ (Video)

RuPaul Charles is fed up with people not following coronavirus guidelines while traveling and on planes.

Ru guest hosted Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and he read some people who are causing issues on flights for filth.

“There’s so many reports of unruly passengers taking off their masks and getting into fights,” RuPaul said in disbelief. He’s not wrong, fights on planes and unruly behavior have sadly become more common since the pandemic began, and an all-out brawl erupted on an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas earlier this week.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host and legendary drag queen had a few thoughts on the FAA’s recent announcement discouraging people from making a scene on aircraft, which had this punny slogan: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.” RuPaul thought it should be a stronger message that would really discourage people from acting up on planes, though.

“I just felt it needed to be a little more direct, something like — Be cool or we will kick you in your cockpit,” RuPaul said. “I’m for real. People need to be told, you know.”

“It’s getting serious out there, so Mama Ru has some rules for the unruly,” RuPaul said.

First up, a good rule of thumb for those who like to knock back a few to ease the in-flight nerves but run the risk of overdoing it: “You should never have more drinks than there are flight attendants on the plane.”

RuPaul’s next rule was a good one. “Keep your carry-on luggage in the overhead compartment, and keep your emotional baggage to your damn self,” he said.

RuPaul continued, “rule number three – If you don’t own the plane – you don’t make the rules. That’s right. So put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the f–kup, bitch!”

Check out the full clip at the top of the page.