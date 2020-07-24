‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Finale: Find Out Who Snatched the Crown
A new queen was added to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame Friday night, when a winner was chosen among Jujubee, Miz Cracker and Shea Coulee.
In the end, Shea Couleé walked away with the crown, a cash prize of $100,000 and a one-year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics. She joins previous “All Stars” winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and Season 4 co-winners Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck.
“Condragulations to winner Shea Couleé for an outstanding performance on ‘All Stars 5,'” RuPaul said. “Shea brings a next-level aesthetic and higher consciousness to everything she does. On the heels of Jaida Essence Hall winning ‘Drag Race,’ Shea’s ‘All Stars’ victory is yet another shining example of drag excellence. I am grateful to all our courageous queens for inspiring the sweet, sensitive, creative souls that watch our show. And I am humbled by the unwavering support of my partners at World of Wonder and VH1 as we continue to provide a global platform that celebrates all the colors of the rainbow.”
Couleé said of her win, “I am beyond honored and blessed to be bestowed such a life changing opportunity as the FIRST winner from Chicago and promise to carry the title with the utmost dignity, integrity, and respect. This show changed my life when I felt hopeless and provided me with a dream and goal that has spanned nearly a decade. Looking back from this side of the finish line, I reflect on the countless people who have helped me get here. To my family, friends, and most importantly my partner in crime Dan, I love you. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me. Thanks for being part of my dream.”
Shea Coulee was a standout in Season 9 and made it all the way to live finale. She lost in a head-to-head lip-sync with eventual winner Sasha Velour and her rose petal wig reveal. Coulee admitted that just falling short of the title hurt her confidence, and it took her many months to regain it.
Unlike the regular seasons of “Drag Race,” “All Stars” doesn’t tape a live finale after the regular season airs. Back in May, Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the Season 12 winner via live stream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, a new “Drag Race” spinoff was announced, this time focusing on the show’s alumni performing at the “Drag Race Live!” residency in Las Vegas. The six-episode series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” premieres on Friday, Aug. 21.
Shea Coulee was crowned winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”
