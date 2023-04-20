We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’ Cast: Meet the 12 Divas Competing for a Spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame (Photos)

The competition will premiere May 12 on Paramount+

| April 20, 2023 @ 8:00 AM
The cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8" was revealed via the reality competition show's YouTube channel Thursday.

 

12 "RuPaul's Drag Race" fan favorites will compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $200,000. The prize money matches the record amount won by Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.

 

Vying for the title are: Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kady Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.

 

Previous "All Stars' winners include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (tie), Shea Coulee, Kylie Sonique Love and Jinkx Monsoon. 

 

The streaming-only competition will premiere Friday, May 12 on Paramount+. Additionally, new episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked" will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

 

Fans can also catch up on Season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" for free beginning May 12 on Pluto TV. Viewers can relive and revisit their favorite moments from the all-winners season on Pluto TV’s Paramount+ Picks channel, Pluto TV Celebrity as well as on-demand.

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Instagram: @AlexisMichelleOfficial

 

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the Top 5 on Season 9, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Instagram: @DarienneLake

 

It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in Season 6, going all the way to the Top 4. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Instagram: @HeidiNCloset

 

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of Season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars Crown! This former small-town girl has hit the bigtime, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Instagram: @JaymesMansfield

 

Season 9’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in “The B* Who Stole Christmas.” Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Instagram: @JessicaWild

 

From Season 2, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Instagram: @JimboTheDragClown

 

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Instagram: @KahannaMontrese

 

Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot - the All-Stars crown!

 

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Instagram: @TheKandyMuse

 

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the Season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Instagram: @MissLaLaRi

 

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Instagram: @MonicaBHillz

 

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on Season 5 when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

 

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Instagram: @MrsKashaDavis

 

There’s always time for…Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Instagram: @NayshaLopez

 

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen Naysha Lopez is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from Season 8, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!