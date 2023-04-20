The cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8" was revealed via the reality competition show's YouTube channel Thursday.
12 "RuPaul's Drag Race" fan favorites will compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $200,000. The prize money matches the record amount won by Season 15 winner Sasha Colby.
Vying for the title are: Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kady Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.
Previous "All Stars' winners include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (tie), Shea Coulee, Kylie Sonique Love and Jinkx Monsoon.
The streaming-only competition will premiere Friday, May 12 on Paramount+. Additionally, new episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked" will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.
Fans can also catch up on Season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" for free beginning May 12 on Pluto TV. Viewers can relive and revisit their favorite moments from the all-winners season on Pluto TV’s Paramount+ Picks channel, Pluto TV Celebrity as well as on-demand.