‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Moves Back to VH1 From Showtime, Reveals Cast for Season 5
ViacomCBS reverses its original plan for the season, citing programming adjustments caused by the pandemic
Reid Nakamura | May 8, 2020 @ 9:10 AM
Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 9:17 AM
VH1
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is sticking with VH1.
The show will stay at the network for the upcoming season rather than moving to Showtime, its premium cable sister network, as originally announced. The decision was attributed to “various scheduling and programming adjustments” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new season will premiere on June 5. In a statement, host and executive producer RuPaul promised an exciting new season.
“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” he said.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.
BAM! Alexis Mateo came to season three and made it to the top three before being eliminated. She got her second chance competing in a team on “All Stars” 1, but again fell short of the crown. Now the jig is up! Alexis is back for “All Stars” 5 to secure her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame!” Sickening, no?
Blair St. Clair (Season 10) Twitter: @BlairStClair, Instagram: @Blairst.Clair
She do declare! It’s Blair St. Clair! Since season 10, this young queen has really grown and “glown-up,” and now she’s ready to be your star! Will she shine bright enough to take the “All Stars” crown?
Derrick Barry (Season 8) Twitter: @DerrickBarry, Instagram: @DerrickBarry
It’s Derrick, B*tch! On season eight, Derrick Barry struggled to show she’s more than just a Britney Spears impersonator. Derrick is back on “All Stars” 5 to prove she is stronger than yesterday! She is ready to display the full spectrum of her drag and snatch her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”
India Ferrah (Season 3) Twitter: @IndiaFerrah, Instagram: @IndiaFerrah
India came into season three with over-the-top glam looks, but was critiqued for having an under-the-radar personality. She’s gone down in herstory for being picked up by another queen during a lip sync for her life. On “All Stars” 5, this high-kicking queen is ready to pick up where she left off and remind everyone that Drag is not a contact sport!
Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1) Twitter: @Jujuboston, Instagram: @Jujubeeonline
Jujubee first dazzled the world with her humor, heart and beauty on season two and then again on All Stars season one. But despite her efforts, Jujubee has never made it to the top. What about her?! What about Jujubee?! Is “All Stars” 5 her chance to prove the third time really is the charm?
Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3) Twitter: @MUG4DAYZ, Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ
On season three, Mariah, aka Mariah Paris Balenciaga, aka Mariah Successful, was known for her beauty, grace, and mug 4 dayz! She was eliminated after underperforming in Snatch Game, but now Mariah is back on “All Stars” 5 to show the world that this versatile ball queen is ready to take the grand prize!
Mayhem Miller (Season 10) Twitter: @TheOnlyMayhem, Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem
The drama is here! Mayhem Miller crashed the “Drag Race” party on season 10! She started strong, winning the very first challenge, but a peck of pickle problem put her in the bottom, and she sashayed away too soon. Now this L.A. favorite is back to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame. Is it finally Miller time?
Miz Cracker (Season 10) Twitter: @Miz_Cracker, Instagram: @Miz_Cracker
“Okay, it’s time for Cracker!” Season 10’s self-described Jewish Barbie brought smarts and sass to the game – even as she struggled to get out of her head. Now this blonde, beloved New Yorker is back to take a crack at the “All Stars” crown!
On season one, Ongina captured the hearts of millions with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent and beautiful bald head! Now this high energy Queen is back for “All Stars” 5! Will she make up for lost time and take her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame?”
Chicago in the house! Shea Couleé came to season nine to SLAY not PLAY! And “slay” she did, snatching four wins on her way to the Grand Finale, before a shocking shower of rose petals sent her packin’. Equal parts bougie and banjie, this polished powerhouse now has her eyes on the “All Stars” prize!
'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.
These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.
TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.
Tyra Sanchez over Raven (Season 2)
Tyra was young, beautiful and ambitious, but even she seemed surprised that she bested experienced queen Raven in the Season 2 finale. After her name was announced Tyra collapsed and started hyperventilating.
Tyra courted controversy over the years, and eventually quit drag entirely. Raven went on to far greater success, appearing on the inaugural "All Stars" edition (where she again placed second), hosting the digital Fashion RuView web series, and becoming RuPaul's make-up artist and creative producer on the show.
Raja Gemini over Manila Luzon (Season 3)
Raja -- who previously worked as a make-up artist on "America's Next Top Model" -- was one of the series' first bonafide high fashion queens.
Many thought runner-up Manila Luzon -- who herself had many memorable fashions and great comedic chops -- would've also been a worthy winner. Manila has since become a fan favorite (competing on two seasons of "All Stars") and considers Raja one of her close friends.
Jinkx Monsoon over Ro-Laska-Tox (Season 5)
Jinkx was the sleeper hit of the season; she literally has narcolepsy. She not only stood up to the powerful alliance of Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska and Detox -- the talented trio that made up Ro-Laska-Tox -- but ended up victorious in the end.
Alaska, who was visibly distraught after Jinkx was named the winner, would beat her teammates to win "All Stars" a few years later.
Violet Chachki over well, pretty much everyone else (Season 7)
Season 7 boasted an impressive cast that included pageant pro Kennedy Davenport, theater queen Ginger Minj, and the multi-talented Trixie Mattel and Katya -- all of whom would be deserving winners. But it was burlesque beauty Violet that was the polished gem that outshone the rest.
Bob the Drag Queen over Kim Chi/Naomi Smalls (Season 8)
Runners-up Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls are two of the most fashionable queens to ever grace the main stage, but it was Bob's humor and smarts that won her the crown, even though her looks were perhaps a notch below the competition's.
Sasha Velour over Shea Coulee, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor (Season 9)
Season 9's final four is arguably the strongest in the show's history. It was the first season "Drag Race" introduced sudden death lip sync. After slaying her good friend Shea in the semi-final with her now-legendary rose petal reveal, Sasha took down the vivacious Peppermint in the final.
Trinity would go on to win "All Stars," and Shea is reportedly part of the next all-star line-up, so they are truly the cream of the crop.
Trixie Mattel over well, everyone else (All Stars 3)
Trixie is an extremely talented and well-liked queen, but her path to victory was secured when frontrunner BenDeLaCreme eliminated herself after winning 4 out of the first 5 challenges. Shangela -- who many predicted to be a finalist -- was left out of the running when a jury of her peers did not vote her into the Top 2.
Shangela has done just fine though, appearing in "A Star Is Born" and the HBO series "We're Here."
Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck over each other (All Stars 4)
For the first time in "Drag Race" history, RuPaul named co-winners. Both Monet and Trinity appeared surprised by the decision and somewhat shoddily edited finale (the show tapes several endings to keep the results from leaking).
"There's a tie?" Trinity asked in disbelief while watching the finale.
Yeah, we don't quite get it either...
Yvie Oddly over Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)
Conceptual beat out conventional when self-proclaimed oddity Yvie beat out Brooke Lynn, a stunningly polished dancer.
Did the best woman win her season? We debate the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Star” editions
