The winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 was announced on Friday. After an emotional season that saw contestant Heidi N’ Closet quit halfway and Alexis Michelle break down in tears multiple times, a queen was added to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Read on to find out who was crowned the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8. Warning, major spoilers head.

In the end, it came down to two competitors: Jimbo, the zany comedian from Canada, and Kandy Muse, the brash but beloved Bronx queen.

As with previous seasons, two endings were filmed, with Jimbo and Kandy learning their fate as the viewers did. Watch the winner announcement below.

“Oh my god,” Jimbo screamed after RuPaul called out her name. “I love you so much,” she said as she hugged Kandy. “You are so amazing.”

“You are incredible,” Kandy replied. “You deserve it so much.”

With her win, Jimbo nabbed a cash prize of $200,000 and joined the Drag Race Hall of Fame, which includes previous “All Stars” winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Trinity the Tuck and Monet XChange, Shea Coulee, Kylie Sonique Love and Jinkx Monsoon.

She is the first non-American to win “All Stars.”

Kandy became the first two-time runner up since Raven. She previously finished second to Symone in Season 13.

Lala Ri was named Queen of the Fame Games, a fan-voted side competition. Lala, who won Miss Congeniality in Season 13. As Queen of the Fame Games, she won a $60,000 cash prize.

Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is reportedly in production and will likely air in early 2024. All episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 are streaming on Paramount+.