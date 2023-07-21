‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Watch as the Season 8 Winner Is Crowned (Video)

And the Queen of the Fame Games is…

Jimbo and Kandy Muse, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8" finalists
Jimbo and Kandy Muse, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8" finalists (Paramount+)

The winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 was announced on Friday. After an emotional season that saw contestant Heidi N’ Closet quit halfway and Alexis Michelle break down in tears multiple times, a queen was added to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Read on to find out who was crowned the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8. Warning, major spoilers head.

In the end, it came down to two competitors: Jimbo, the zany comedian from Canada, and Kandy Muse, the brash but beloved Bronx queen.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 contestants on MTV
Read Next
How 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 Became a Beacon of Hope Amidst Anti-Drag Laws

As with previous seasons, two endings were filmed, with Jimbo and Kandy learning their fate as the viewers did. Watch the winner announcement below.

“Oh my god,” Jimbo screamed after RuPaul called out her name. “I love you so much,” she said as she hugged Kandy. “You are so amazing.”

“You are incredible,” Kandy replied. “You deserve it so much.”

With her win, Jimbo nabbed a cash prize of $200,000 and joined the Drag Race Hall of Fame, which includes previous “All Stars” winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Trinity the Tuck and Monet XChange, Shea Coulee, Kylie Sonique Love and Jinkx Monsoon.

She is the first non-American to win “All Stars.”

Read Next
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Sasha Colby Walks Us Through Her 'Goddess' Performance: 'I Was Vibrating With Energy' (Video)

Kandy became the first two-time runner up since Raven. She previously finished second to Symone in Season 13.

Lala Ri was named Queen of the Fame Games, a fan-voted side competition. Lala, who won Miss Congeniality in Season 13. As Queen of the Fame Games, she won a $60,000 cash prize.

Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is reportedly in production and will likely air in early 2024. All episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 are streaming on Paramount+.

Read Next
RuPaul's Drag Race: All the Transgender Queens (Photos)

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety.His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).