‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets Another Spinoff With New Docuseries About Vegas Live Show (Video)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” premieres Aug. 21 on VH1

| July 22, 2020 @ 11:01 AM Last Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 11:16 AM

VH1 is adding another show to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” empire, with a new behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling the Las Vegas live show and featuring several fan-favorite queens from the series.

The six-episode series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” premieres on Friday, Aug. 21. It follows “six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ residency.” VH1 promises “a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

The cast includes season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, as well as Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

Also Read: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Spawns a Host of Spinoffs and Imitators, But Is the Runaway Big Enough?

The docuseries is another installment in the ever-growing “Drag Race” franchise, which now encompasses the flagship competition series, a yearly all-stars spinoff, after shows both on VH1 and digital platforms, international editions and a one-off celebrity version, as well as live shows, conventions on both coasts and the Las Vegas residency.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz executive produce for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

Watch a teaser for the series above.

'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)

  • Yvie Oddly Trixie Mattel Raja Gemini RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tyra Sanchez RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Raja RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Jinkx Monsoon RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Violet Chachki RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bob the Drag Queen RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sasha Velour RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Trixie Mattel RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Yvie Oddly RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 10

Did the best woman win her season? We debate the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Star” editions

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.

These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.

TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE