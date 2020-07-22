VH1 is adding another show to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” empire, with a new behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling the Las Vegas live show and featuring several fan-favorite queens from the series.

The six-episode series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” premieres on Friday, Aug. 21. It follows “six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ residency.” VH1 promises “a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

The cast includes season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, as well as Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

The docuseries is another installment in the ever-growing “Drag Race” franchise, which now encompasses the flagship competition series, a yearly all-stars spinoff, after shows both on VH1 and digital platforms, international editions and a one-off celebrity version, as well as live shows, conventions on both coasts and the Las Vegas residency.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz executive produce for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

Watch a teaser for the series above.