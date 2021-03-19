‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars As Their Favorite Paramount+ Characters (Photos)

Photo: ViacomCBS
The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" know how to turn a look, and they're celebrating the launch of the Paramount+ transforming into their favorite characters featured on the streaming service.
From reality shows like "The Real World" and classic movies like "Grease," to kids favorites like "Dora the Explorer" and "Carmen Sandiego," the streaming service has it all.
Click through to see their transformations and the inspirations behind their looks.
Photo: ViacomCBS
Denali - Carmen Sandiego
"I chose Carmen Sandiego because she’s a mysterious fashion icon, always on the go, and a boss lady through and through."
Photo: ViacomCBS
Gottmik - Danny Zuko from "Grease"
"Grease was one of my mom's all-time favorite movies so I watched it a lot growing up and always have wanted to serve a Danny Zuko moment!"
Photo: ViacomCBS
Nicky Doll - Sandy Olsson from "Grease"
"The character of Sandy Olsson speaks to me because she is this extremely beautiful and talented lady from another country and moves to America. Seen as too pure and innocent for the role, she decides to really show her haters that she is indeed truly clever, driven, and not to be overlooked. She has a vixen and sexy side to her that nobody saw coming. I totally relate to that. Never judge a book by its cover."
Photo: ViacomCBS
Crystal Methyd - "Dora the Explorer"
"Dora taught me it’s okay to ask for help, to celebrate the little victories in life, and to stand up for what is right. She is a true friend and encourages me to learn and use Spanish in my everyday life. Which Paramount+ character inspires you?"
Photo: ViacomCBS
Jackie Cox - Number One from "Star Trek"
"Since the 1960s, 'Star Trek' has broken down boundaries and shown us a future where everyone belongs. As a Drag Queen, the female characters of 'Star Trek' have continued to inspire me, from Uhura, to Troi, to Janeway, to Burnham. Created for the first pilot of Star Trek, the character 'Number One' was a woman ahead of her time as the smart, capable, and commanding first officer of the Starship Enterprise. Originally played by 'the first lady of Star Trek,' Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, this character will finally get her full story told when Rebecca Romjin takes the reins on the upcoming Paramount+ show, 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.'"
Photo: ViacomCBS
Widow Von' Du - "SpongeBob SquarePants"
"I chose SpongeBob because deep down inside... I’m a goofy goober.... ROCK!!!"
Photo: ViacomCBS
Peppermint - Heather B. from "The Real World"
"Heather B. was a woman in a field dominated by men and her strength, purity, and open-heartedness always shone through. I had the chance to meet her this year and all of those things were confirmed. She's an amazing woman."
Photo: ViacomCBS
Jan - UEFA Champions League
"Jan is putting the sport back in Jan Sport! As a soccer player for 14 years, she cannot wait to watch the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+!"
Photo: ViacomCBS
Utica Queen - Norah O’Donnell from "CBS Evening News"
"Nora O’Donnell represents classic fashion in today’s newscasting media. For Paramount + this shoot embodies a 80s twist on a classic news anchor look, from the news to the silver screen!"